CBH Group Annual Report delivers $497.7m annual surplus

By Shannon Beattie
December 22 2022 - 10:00am
CBH record surplus - the breakdown

AN unprecedented annual surplus of almost $500 million was reported by the CBH Group in its Annual Report last Friday, making it a record for the co-operative in what was a history-defining year.

