CBH Group Geraldton and Kwinana North zone bins filling up quick

By Shannon Beattie
December 21 2022 - 8:30pm
The CBH Group is confident it will have sufficient storage to receive the entirety of this years crop. Photo by Skyworks WA.

DESPITE some receival sites and segregations around Western Australia already starting to fill and close, mainly in the Geraldton and Kwinana North zones, the CBH Group is confident it will have sufficient storage to receive all of this year's crop.

