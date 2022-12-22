Farm Weekly
DPIRD launches annual European wasp campaign

December 22 2022 - 4:00pm
Campaign hopes to sting these pests

THE annual campaign to stop European wasps gaining a foothold in WA is underway for another season, with an increased focus on regional areas.

