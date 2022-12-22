Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

MacTiernan speaks out at Meaty Matters: Cows and Climate forum

By Brooke Littlewood
December 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan speaks out at one of her last engagements.

ANIMALS are not like smoke stacks, they are recycling carbon through consuming plant life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.