DPIRD climate resilience emissions lead Mandy Curnow - a researcher of how emissions and sequestration activities are allocated and captured in the national emissions accounts for WA and manager of Katanning Research Station's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and; Wheatbelt Development Commission director of regional development I-Lyn Loo, who has led the development and implementation of diverse policies ranging from climate change science and technology, to biosecurity funding mechanisms and policy design.