ANIMALS are not like smoke stacks, they are recycling carbon through consuming plant life.
But at the same time, what can be done to reduce methane emissions of ruminant livestock?
And how can cattle and sheep be used to develop more soil and sequester carbon, so producers are running 'carbon negative' animals?
According to Alannah MacTiernan (pictured below), in one of her last duties as Agriculture and Food Minister last week, that was the "big aim" when it came to cows and climate positive possibilities.
She made the comments at the Meaty Matters: Cows and Climate forum held at Crown Perth last week.
About 200 people attended the event, hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and featuring a stellar line-up of expert keynote speakers.
"Over the past few decades, cattle, sheep and goats have been vilified as the problem children when we talk about global warming," Ms MacTiernan said.
"There is a lot of misinformation and half truths about the role livestock plays in our emissions problem - that is our focus today.
"This is about getting people to understand their livestock's emissions profile, how it should be measured and reduced, and what the upside of farming techniques that can sequester carbon.
"If we get our farming practices right we can in fact be producing steaks that are carbon-negative, which is a pretty extraordinary achievement and certainly changes the balance."
Reaffirming Ms MacTiernan's comments were speakers:
Professor David R Montgomery, of the University of Washington, and author and biologist Anne Bikle, who virtually tapped in to discuss the history and science of farming practices and how they affect soil health, nutrient density in plant and animal foods, and human health.
Resource Consulting Services founding director Terry McCosker - a pioneer of carbon farming in Australia with largest, real world soil carbon projects, which are about to be credited.
Murdoch University school of veterinary sciences Dr Graham Gardner - the national leader of the AMTech project, which is focused on developing measurement technologies for determining lean meat yield and eating quality.
CSIRO principal researtch scientist Dr Brad Ridoutt - with expertise in life cycle sustainability assessment in the agriculture and food sectors, which is used to address strategic challenges in climate change, water scarcity, land use, sustainable food systems and sustainable diets.
The University of WA school of agriculture and environment professor Phil Vercoe - whose research has focused on mitigating methane emissions from sheep and cattle through manipulating the feed base, exploring the antimethanogenic properties of plant secondary compounds in Australian native plants and genetic selection.
DPIRD climate resilience emissions lead Mandy Curnow - a researcher of how emissions and sequestration activities are allocated and captured in the national emissions accounts for WA and manager of Katanning Research Station's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and; Wheatbelt Development Commission director of regional development I-Lyn Loo, who has led the development and implementation of diverse policies ranging from climate change science and technology, to biosecurity funding mechanisms and policy design.
Ms MacTiernan said the "science was compelling" and urged farmers to be a part of the climate change solution.
She said the government had invested heavily into rebuilding their scientific capability by bringing more scientists in to explore such areas.
"We have rebuilt research facilities across WA, but are also recruiting some additional scientists to specifically look at these sorts of practices and what that can do for improving our whole carbon story.
"We have to drive science and research and that's what we have been doing."
Additionally, funds have been driven into carbon farming through the WA Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program and further investments have been made in running multiple workshops and information sessions.
"This is about upskilling the entire industry," Ms MacTiernan said.
"We started planning this forum four months ago and I was keen to get it done before I left because it is about raising the bar in terms of thinking and understanding how all of these complex ideas come together."
