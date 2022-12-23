Farm Weekly
WA in a good shape says Premier Mark McGowan

By Bree Swift
December 23 2022 - 2:00pm
Premier Mark McGowan remains cautiously optimistic about Western Australia avoiding the effects of a possible global recession.

WHILE it is being predicted by many the world economy will go into recession, maybe as early as 2023, Premier Mark McGowan said he was "hopeful and confident" WA would be able to avoid an economic downturn.

