THE Bleechmore family, Tara Shorthorns, Boyup Brook, took another step forward in terms of the growth of the stud when it hosted a standalone bull sale on AuctionsPlus last week.
The Bleechmores offered 16 bulls which the family believed were testament to its objectives to breed quality, sound, well-tempered animals.
All the bulls on offer were 100 per cent grassfed and had been performance recorded on International Genetic Solutions.
During the Helmsman auction, which lasted 45 minutes, eight bulls received bids and by the conclusion six had sold after making the reserve price to three different buyers to a top of $7000 and average of $5333.
The clearance for the stud was improved further post sale with another four bulls finding new homes.
Elders, Capel representative and the Bleechmore's agent Rob Gibbings said it was a solid first up sale for the family.
"The catalogue received 3261 views on AuctionsPlus and we had 17 users logged online for the duration of the sale," Mr Gibbings said.
"The clearance was a little disappointing but this had nothing to do with the quality of bulls on offer but more the stud's small client base as it is only in its early stages.
"It was a good line-up of grassfed Shorthorns which were ideal for the discerning buyer.
"Going forward it's just a matter of them continuing to get their name out there, as we will be looking to grow the sale in the future."
Recording the $7000 top price was Tara Stormy S33 catalogued in lot nine when it sold to a commercial Boyup Brook-based operation.
The late March 2022-drop, homozygous polled bull is sired by Tara Quinn Q7, which is a son of Sprys Heritage M213 and out of Tara Paris P6, which is a daughter of Sprys Primroses Buddy J17.
The extremely docile, free moving bull ranks in the top five per cent of the breed for calving ease direct (CE) and maternal calving ease (MCE).
It is also in the top 20pc for carcase weight (CWT) and top 25pc for birthweight (BWT) and rib eye area (REA).
Stormy S33 had raw scans on November 8 of 115cm2 for eye muscle area (EMA), 7mm P8 fat, 5mm rib fat and 5.5 IMF.
The Boyup Brook operation also purchased another two bulls, lot two and lot 13 at $5000.
Lot two, Tara Sherman S39 and lot 13 Tara Scully S46 are both sons of Belmore Quantum N132
The roan, homozygous polled Sherman S39 ranks in the top 10pc for maternal weaning weight (MWWT) and top 15pc for weaning weight (WWT) and had scans of 92cm2 EMA, 6mm P8 fat, 5mm rib fat and 4.7 IMF, while homozygous, red coloured, twin-born Scully S46 ranks in the top 20pc of for WWT and top 25pc for docility (DOC) and had scans of 92cm2 EMA, 6mm P8 fat, 5mm rib fat and 5.3 IMF.
Also buying multiple lots was a large commercial Pinjarra enterprise, which purchased lot 10, Tara Solar S34 and lot 15, Tara Simpson S49, both at $5000.
Both Solar S34 and Simpson S49 are sons of Tara Quinn Q7.
The red and white, homozygous polled Solar S34 ranks in the top 10pc for WWT, yearling weight (YWT), MCE and MMWT and it had scans of 94cm2 EMA, 5mm P8 fat, 3mm rib fat and 5.2 IMF.
The homozygous polled Simpson S49 ranks in the top 15pc for MCE and top 20pc for WWT, YWT and CWT.
It had scans of 98cm2 EMA, 8mm P8 fat, 6mm rib fat and 5.0 IMF.
This buyer also purchased two of the passed-in bulls post sale.
The remaining bull to sell during the auction lot eight, Tara Spencer S30, sold at $5000 to another Pinjarra-based buyer.
The thick, dark red Spencer S30 is sired by Tara Nostalgia Q9, which is a son of Sprys Mortal M40.
It ranks in the top 2pc for WWT and top 10pc for YWT, MWWT and yield grade and had scans of 98cm2 EMA, 8mm P8 fat, 5mm rib fat and 5.3 IMF.
