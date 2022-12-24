Farm Weekly
Tara Shorthorns bull sale hits $7000

By Jodie Rintoul
December 24 2022 - 2:00pm
The Bleechmore family, Tara Shorthorns stud, Boyup Brook, hosted an inaugural bull sale on AuctionsPlus last week and this bull Tara Stormy S33 sold for the $7000 top price to a commercial Boyup Brook producer.

