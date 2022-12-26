Farm Weekly
WA Wild Dog Action Plan Research and Development Funds available

December 26 2022 - 11:00am
Putting the bite on wild dogs

GRANTS are available for research and development that supports wild dog control efforts and reduces their impact on WA's valuable livestock industry.

