Putting the bite on wild dogs

GRANTS are available for research and development that supports wild dog control efforts and reduces their impact on WA's valuable livestock industry.
A total of $320,000 from the WA Wild Dog Action Plan Research and Development Fund is on offer for projects that aid monitoring and control activities and further an understanding of wild dog activity in the State.
Grants of between $20,000 and $100,000 are available to research, not-for-profit, community, industry and producer groups, as well as education institutions.
The new research projects will focus on new innovative methods or refine current methods of monitoring wild dogs, as well as wild dog behaviour in good seasons.
The results from the projects will be shared with the community and key stakeholders.
It is the second time the grants have been offered, as part of the industry led and driven WA Wild Dog Action Plan, supported by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
The findings from the initial projects are being finalised, including testing trap alerts, drones to track wild dogs, bait uptake trials, bait storage and non-lethal control.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said these grants would support projects that used innovative methods to measure wild dog numbers and contribute to the onground management of wild dogs.
"Understanding the number of predatory wild dogs is essential to ensuring our control tools are effective," Ms MacTiernan said.
"These projects, together with the work of Recognised Biosecurity Groups and DPIRD's Wild Dog Action Plan activities, all contribute to improving wild dog management and livestock productivity and profitability."
More information: Go to agric.wa.gov.au/wilddogfund.
Applications close Friday, March 3.
