Farm Weekly
Home/News

Margaret River Bookshop is a local icon

By Linda Sharman
December 27 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Employees Mia Dunkling (left) and Aixa Kenzig.

IT would be hard to imagine the main shopping precinct of Margaret River without its book store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.