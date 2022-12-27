Farm Weekly
Registrations open for 2023 GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth.

December 27 2022 - 2:00pm
The 2023 GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth will be held at Crown Perth on February 27 and 28. Photo by GIWA.

REGISTRATIONS are now open for Western Australia's premier grains industry forum - the 2023 GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth.

