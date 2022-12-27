REGISTRATIONS are now open for Western Australia's premier grains industry forum - the 2023 GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth.
The two-day event will be held at Crown Perth on February 27-28.
GRDC senior regional manager - west, Peter Bird, said more than 700 people registered for 2022's virtual event and it would be fantastic to see growers, advisers and researchers getting together in-person at next year's event to help further WA's highly successful export-focused grain industry.
"The GRDC Grains Research Update in Perth showcases the latest research, technology, market development and management innovations to improve the productivity and profitability of the grains industry," Mr Bird said.
"Off the back of another projected record-breaking season in 2022, and after a year that was not without its challenges, growers and the grains industry are eager to look at ways they can invest in further improvements to increase the sustainability and profitability of farms and the industry."
GRDC Western Region Panel chairman Darrin Lee said information presented at the updates would range from research to underpin improved agronomic practices for increased profitability on-farm, through to broader insights on big picture trends and issues impacting the industry overall.
"2022 threw a lot of curve balls at the grain industry, including the war in Ukraine, high input costs and continued global trade disruption and labour shortages due to COVID," Lee said.
"We expect these challenges to remain in 2023.
"In order to remain competitive, we must continually adapt and change, which means staying at the forefront of grains RD&E to adjust our farming systems to meet market and climate challenges and opportunities."
More than 50 concurrent sessions will be held over two days on issues impacting crop choices and farming systems, agronomy tips, crop protection updates on prevalent weeds, pests and diseases and information on crop nutrition in the face of increased fertiliser costs.
Extended focus sessions will take place after lunch on the second day and will include crop rotations for 2023 and beyond, reducing grain farming emissions and plant breeding.
The GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth, will be followed by five one-day regional updates across grain-growing regions in WA.
Locations will include Bencubbin (March 2), Northampton (March 8), Dalwallinu (March 14), Albany (March 20) and Hopetoun (March 22).
