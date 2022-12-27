Farm Weekly
CBH orders new locos from Progress Rail

December 28 2022 - 8:50am
New train sets for grain handler

AN agreement has been entered into between CBH Group and Progress Rail for the co-operative to acquire seven EMD standard gauge locomotives, more than doubling its standard-gauge locomotive fleet.

