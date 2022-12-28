Farm Weekly
Canola blackleg worry in the Esperance zone

By Shannon Beattie
December 28 2022 - 11:00am
Alternaria-infected canola pods collected from the Bidgee-Dalyup area in 2022.

FOR canola growers, blackleg was a concern in 2022 and while it was generally well-managed, apprehension was higher due to the increase in hectares seeded.

