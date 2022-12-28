Farm Weekly
Brad Hogg part of GRDC Summer Sesh forums

December 29 2022 - 10:00am
Brad Hogg.

GRAINGROWERS looking forward to a hard-earned break by the coast in January are invited to enjoy the relaxed vibe at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) 'Summer Sesh' forums, which will feature cricketing legend Brad Hogg in the guest speaker line-up.

