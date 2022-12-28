GRAINGROWERS looking forward to a hard-earned break by the coast in January are invited to enjoy the relaxed vibe at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) 'Summer Sesh' forums, which will feature cricketing legend Brad Hogg in the guest speaker line-up.
The forums will be held in Mandurah, Bremer Bay and Dunsborough on January 18, 19 and 20 respectively.
Hosted as part of GRDC's National Grower Network (NGN), these events are an opportunity to catch up with other growers and grains industry representatives, enjoy complimentary food and refreshments and raise ideas about opportunities and constraints relevant to the industry.
Participants will hear from guest speakers including former Bureau of Meteorology media and communications manager Neil Bennett, who will speak at the Mandurah event, providing insights into weather and how to interpret forecasts.
At Bremer Bay and Dunsborough, attendees will hear from Australian cricketing legend Brad Hogg who is a mental health ambassador with Grain Producers Australia.
He will share his personal story and messages about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention, as the inaugural ambassador of the Farmer Mates Mental Health initiative.
Also speaking at all three forums will be research engineer and Kondinin Group general manager Ben White, who will provide an update on what's around the corner in the agtech space.
GRDC western region grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said the popular Summer Sesh series provided an opportunity for those involved in the grains industry to discuss, in a relaxed setting, ideas about issues affecting grower profitability.
"The NGN has been developed to create a touchpoint for growers and industry to connect directly with GRDC," Ms Wheeler said.
"This is a genuine opportunity for growers to have a say when it comes to their research, development and extension (RD&E) needs and priorities onfarm; it's a ground-up approach to information gathering.
"We welcome growers to come along and share some after-harvest cheer with us, and chat informally with GRDC representatives and their fellow growers."
