Farm Weekly
Home/News

GRDC chickpea trial assesses rhizobia specificity

December 29 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Yvette Hill, Dr Jason Terpolilli and Dr Graham OHara with a chickpea trial assessing rhizobia specificity. Photo by Sue Knights.

CHICKPEAS are notoriously fussy about their choice in rhizobia partner, but a new research effort is looking to find a better match to enhance and expand chickpea production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.