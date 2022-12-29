Farm Weekly
Home/News

Grain Producers Australia confirms mouse bait processes

December 29 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong mouse bait controls continue

NEW digital stewardship training and reporting are being introduced in order to support best-practice application of ZP50 mouse bait products to enhance grains industry productivity and sustainability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.