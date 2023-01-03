Farm Weekly
Flood emergency hits the Kimberley region with communities urged to relocate

By Jasmine Peart and Tim Dornin
Updated January 3 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
Flood waters on a road in Fitzroy Crossing was close to covering the speed signs. The Kimberley was on high alert for flash flooding early this week as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie moved across the region. Photos by Callum Lamond, Fitzroy Crossing.

Communities in parts of Western Australia's Kimberley region may be isolated for up to a week as ex-tropical cyclone Ellie continues to bring heavy rain and flooding.

