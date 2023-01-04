THE CBH Group has set two new logistical records, shipping over 2 million tonnes of grain and moving over 1 million tonnes by rail in a monthly period.
In December 2022, CBH shipped a total of 2.18 million tonnes from its four ports in Geraldton, Kwinana, Albany and Esperance.
This surpassed the previous record of 1.89 million tonnes set in January 2017 by 15 per cent.
This harvest, CBH has shipped a total of 4.9 million tonnes between October and December 2022, a 57 per cent increase on last year's harvest shipping, which saw 3.12 million tonnes shipped during the same period in 2021.
On an individual port basis, the Kwinana Grain Terminal achieved a new all-time monthly record, exporting 914,264 tonnes in December, beating the previous record of 769,303 tonnes set in January 2019.
The Geraldton Grain Terminal also achieved a new all-time monthly record, exporting 483,530 tonnes in December, beating the previous record of 422,280 tonnes set in November 2022.
From a rail perspective, CBH moved over 1 million tonnes of grain in December, continuing the improved performance and extending rail's record-breaking streak to a sixth consecutive month.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said it was an incredible achievement by CBH's logistics and frontline operations teams, transporters and WA growers, particularly given the record harvest, ongoing impacts of COVID and Aurizon's transition.
"To export the most in the co-operative's history - after two record crops and elevated worldwide demand - is an outstanding effort and a testament to the network and supply chain, and the hardworking team behind it," Mr Daw said.
"The first three months of the shipping year have all been monthly records and we are well positioned for 2023.
"This is further proof that our supply chain is not broken and in fact continues to improve as we introduce initiatives and measures to optimise our outloading, road, rail and shipping performance.
"In addition to the rolling, six consecutive months of breaking rail records, the whole 2022 calendar year was a record for rail performance, delivering 9.85 million tonnes - the most tonnes in a 12-month period ever.
"Congratulations to our rail service provider Aurizon for the improved rail performance which has seen rail continue to break monthly records consecutively from July to December.
"This is a fantastic achievement and I'd like to thank the whole CBH team, especially our frontline and logistics employees, for their hard work and commitment to moving a record crop to our international customers and delivering value for WA growers.
"The record-breaking December logistics performance coincided with CBH receiving 20 million tonnes into the network on 29 December 2022."
In addition to logistics records, over 54 sites across the network have broken daily receival records and 34 sites have received the most tonnes on record during this harvest.
