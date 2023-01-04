Farm Weekly
CBH Group sets two new logistical records in 2022

January 4 2023 - 6:00pm
Photo: Gregor Heard.

THE CBH Group has set two new logistical records, shipping over 2 million tonnes of grain and moving over 1 million tonnes by rail in a monthly period.

