Farm Weekly
Home/News

Positive results from Field Applied Research trial

By Shannon Beattie
January 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High yields from barley canopy trial

ACCORDING to the provisional harvest results from a barley canopy management trial at Esperance, Rosalind grown with higher inputs of nitrogen, fungicide and plant growth regulators (PGR), produced significantly higher yields than other cultivar/management combinations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.