Farm Weekly
Home/News

Floodwaters at Fitzroy Crossing peaks during 'unprecedented flooding event' in 2023

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated January 4 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FITZROY Crossing's singular evacuation centre was almost at capacity today, with 86 residents checking in this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.