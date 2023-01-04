FITZROY Crossing's singular evacuation centre was almost at capacity today, with 86 residents checking in this morning.
This comes as the floodwaters at Fitzroy Crossing peaked at 15.75 metres, surpassing the previous high of 13.95m set in 2022, with more than 400 millimetres falling in the region over the past week as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie.
Up to 200mm has fallen in the past 24 hours, with some isolated sites recording up to 300mm.
While the river is normally 100m wide during the dry season, it is currently 15km across in an "unprecedented flooding event," according to WA Manager Bureau of Meteorology James Ashley.
The river is experiencing the highest flow rate ever seen in Australia - with the amount of water moving down the Fitzroy River in a day the same amount Perth uses in 20 years.
Mr Ashley estimates the river flow rate is about 60,000 cubic metres per second, compared to the usual 8000m3 per second.
The WA Government has secured the deployment of three Australian Defence Force aircraft, one of which landed this morning at the RAAF base Learmonth, at Exmouth, with the other two due to arrive tomorrow," Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said.
"This deployment consists of three fixed wing assets - two C130 aircraft, which can carry 80 passengers and a C27 which can carry 30 passengers.
"These aircraft will be used to relocate residents.
"Fitzroy Crossing is completely isolated and the only way to get in or out is by helicopter or specialised fixed wing aircraft - dependent on airstrip conditions."
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Both Broome and Derby are expected to be isolated by tomorrow morning as ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie tracks west across the Kimberley after Broome received 200 millimetres of rainfall in the past 24 hours while further showers are expected tomorrow morning.
According to Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm, seven state government aircraft are deployed to the Kimberley, along with three rescue helicopters from commercial operators - including the spare RAC rescue helicopter.
"DFES is co-ordinating with the Department of Communities to open further evacuation centres in Broome and resupply to isolated communities," Mr Klemm said.
READ ALSO:
A State Emergency Service taskforce has been deployed to the area to assist with recovery efforts, and discussions are underway to get SES volunteers from neighbouring states.
Mr Dawson admitted that this may not be a "once-in-a-100 year event" due to the rapidly changing climate, and it is possible Western Australians see severe weather again in the Kimberley sooner than they would like.
"I don't think the east coast of Australia anticipated the weather that they've had over the past 12 months, it has been extraordinary what we're experiencing in the Fitzroy River," he said.
"So who knows?
"There's definitely a changing climate out there and we've got to deal with that."
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.