Farm Weekly
Home/News

Inspiring the next generation of ag students

By Jasmine Peart
January 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, assistant farm manager Madison Corsini (centre) with her husband Kane and mum Kylie Davey.

MOST people can remember a school mentor that changed the course of their life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.