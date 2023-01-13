WA production to reach 26.147mt: Latest GIWA estimate

Western Australia's total harvest is estimated to reach 26.147 million tonnes this season, according to the latest Grains Industry of WA (GIWA) crop report, released today.
GIWA has increased its estimate by more than 1.4mt, from its last report in December.
This harvest will eclipse last year's record.
The Kwinana zone is on track to receive 12.180mt, Albany zone 5.530mt, Esperance zone 4.12mt and Geraldton 4.317mt, GIWA said.
Wheat is now predicted to reach 13.88mt, barley to achieve 6.5mt and canola to hit 4.3mt in the bins.
The wet spring has extended the harvest period for many growers, which means a truer picture of the crop totals is now emerging as many more farmers reach the finish line.
