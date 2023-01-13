Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA production to reach 26.147mt: Latest GIWA estimate

January 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo by Cassidy Whiting.

Western Australia's total harvest is estimated to reach 26.147 million tonnes this season, according to the latest Grains Industry of WA (GIWA) crop report, released today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.