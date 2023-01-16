THE CBH Group has been applauded by a WA road transport group for the way it has handled the record-breaking harvest.
On Monday afternoon, Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTAWA) David Fyfe congratulated the grain handler on the way it managed the harvest logistics.
LRTAWA members transport most of WA's harvest either from major receival sites to port or from paddocks to local grain bins.
Mr Fyfe said before harvest started there were concerns about whether CBH infrastructure and logistics were prepared for a large harvest, particularly in light of the carry-over from last year.
"Those concerns did not eventuate, Mr Fyfe said.
"Receival sites were well staffed with people who knew what to do.
"Some loads had to be carried a bit further than expected but overall CBH received a significant amount of grain in a reasonably short time."
READ MORE:
Mr Fyfe also thanked rural transporters and their drivers who have worked consistently to deliver the harvest.
"Farmers, transporters and CBH have worked collaboratively to make sure harvest went as smoothly as possible," he said.
"Our members will be relieved when the final deliveries are made and they can take a well-earned break after a job well done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.