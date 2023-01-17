Farm Weekly
Home/News

More North West transport links needed says Curtin University's Elizabeth Jackson

By Elizabeth Jackson, Curtin University School of Management and Marketing
January 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bridge into Fitzroy Crossing and other parts of the Great Nothern Highway into the Kimberley were washed out by this months unprecedented flood. Photo supplied by Callum Lamond.

MANY of the Kimberley region's 2339 kilometres of State roads and 4579km of local roads have been severely damaged by the floods from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.