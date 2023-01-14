Farm Weekly
Cattle living on 'islands' as floodwater separates roads in the Kimberley

By Jasmine Peart
January 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Gilligan's Island (left ) where the bridge over the river used to be on GOGO station. Picture supplied by Chris Towne.

A LOUD hum filled the air and ripples of dirt flew across the ground of GoGo Station, as with each steady rotation of the rotor blades, the helicopter began to rise into the air.

