Bushfire on Perth's outskirts

A bushfire 'advice' is in place for people in an area bounded by Cleaver Street to the south, Liberton Road to the east, Dinsdale Road to the north and Lilydale Road to the west in northern parts of Chidlow in the Shire of Mundaring and southern parts of Gidgegannup in the City of Swan.
Authorities said there was a lot of smoke in the area.
Although there is no immediate danger, residents have been told to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
The fire started near the intersection of Jordan Road and Liberton Road in Chidlow.
The bushfire is stationery and is contained, but not controlled.
The fire was reported at 2:41pm this afternoon.
The Shire of Mundaring is managing the fire.
WHAT TO DO:
If driving
Roads have not been closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan.
During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe.
For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.
Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.
Aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.