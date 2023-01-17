Farm Weekly
DFES issues bushfire alert for Mundaring and City of Swan

Updated January 17 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:24pm
Bushfire on Perth's outskirts

A bushfire 'advice' is in place for people in an area bounded by Cleaver Street to the south, Liberton Road to the east, Dinsdale Road to the north and Lilydale Road to the west in northern parts of Chidlow in the Shire of Mundaring and southern parts of Gidgegannup in the City of Swan.

