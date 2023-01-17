WITH record floods isolating towns and remote communities across the Kimberley region, Shire of Derby president Geoff Haewera said, it was not, his community's first rodeo in dealing with natural disasters.
Record floods were recorded in the State's far north after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie crossed into WA two weeks ago, with flood waters since blocking off major road arteries and isolating towns in the region, including Fitzroy Crossing as well as many remote indigenous communities along the Fitzroy River.
Last week authorities were forced to close a 700 kilometre section of Great Northern Highway between Broome and Halls Creek, which is the only route to the State's north.
The natural disaster is only a month after Mr Haewera spoke to Farm Weekly about the need for more roads in and out of the Shire of Derby, due to weather events affecting the region each year.
Due to the floods, he said Derby was currently solely reliant on air lifts to provide bulk and emergency goods to locals through the Shire of Derby airport.
"We have no road access whatsoever - there has been about 10 kilometres of road that has been washed out between Broome and Derby and we won't be able to access or assess any of the damage until the flood waters go down," Mr Haewera said.
"Even then, due to the wet season we envisage that we won't be able to reach those roads for weeks, if not months."
The floods have also caused debris to travel down the Fitzroy River and be deposited at King Sound, which could prevent boats and barges from being able to transport other, larger emergency supplies and goods to the region.
"That will impact us hugely as we need the barges for cold goods, fuel, spare parts, vehicles and all those sorts of things which we will start to run short of," Mr Haewera said.
READ MORE:
Since the floods Mr Haewera said Derby hadn't received any cold storage food goods, and due to many evacuees being relocated there from Fitzroy Crossing, extra pressure had been placed on the town's food security.
Despite this, Derby has been reported to have adequate supplies for the next three days and Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) commissioner Darren Klemm said the local IGA in Fitzroy Crossing had also reopened and had "adequate food supplies".
With new police recruits and more than 20 teachers scheduled to arrive in the towns of Derby and Fitzroy Crossing in the coming months, Mr Haewera said being able to provide their new community members with basics, such as furniture, would now also prove to be a great challenge.
"We are certainly expecting a fall out from these floods for our local community," Mr Haewera said.
"But I have also been inundated with offers of help and advice from mayors and presidents across the country who have been impacted by floods, and we are hugely grateful for that.
"Right now though, it's about the immediate safety of people, making sure they have shelter and medical attention if they need it."
The Shire president applauded the efforts of the DFES and the various government agencies supporting the region through the crisis and said the community spirit of the local residents had been outstanding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.