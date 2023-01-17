Farm Weekly
Home/News

Flooding isolates the Derby community

By Bree Swift
January 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the flooding along King Sound near Derby. Air transport is the only way into the area with all roads blocked.

WITH record floods isolating towns and remote communities across the Kimberley region, Shire of Derby president Geoff Haewera said, it was not, his community's first rodeo in dealing with natural disasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.