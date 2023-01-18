Farm Weekly
WA Govt to learn from previous disaster recoveries says Aldridge

By Martin Aldridge, the Nationals W.a.
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 2:00pm
Flood recovery must learn from previous flaws

THE recent Kimberley flooding event which devastated communities and displaced hundreds of residents in our State's north will require a swift and significant recovery from both the State and Commonwealth governments.

