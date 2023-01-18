Veteran wool auctioneer Terry Winfield had a personal audience watching last week when he auctioned the Elders fleece catalogue at the Western Wool Centre (WWC). His grandsons, Bodie, 13 (left) and Bevan Biddiscombe, 11, with their mum and Terrys daughter Sarah Winfield, down from Karratha for a visit to Perth during their summer holidays, called into the WWC to watch him go to work through the visitors gallery window. The boys admitted they could not understand what Pop was saying as he rattled off four-figure cents per kilogram prices at machine gun pace, regularly slamming down the gavel to conclude a sale. While it was their first visit to the WWC, Sarah said the smell of the wool had evoked childhood memories for her of the old Elders Fremantle woolstore where Terry was store manager before becoming Elders State wool manager. Dad used to take me there and Id muck around in this cart he had (Terry had the Winfield Express, an electric cart like a gold buggy he used to get around the woolstore), she said. Terry retired from full-time work last year after 59 years in the wool industry, but now works one day a week as a freelance wool auctioneer.