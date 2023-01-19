Residents impacted by devastating floods in the Kimberley region will receive financial relief from the cost of water and power bills.
The WA Government made the announcement yesterday afternoon.
Water Corporation customers who have lost their property will have all new and existing water use and service charges waived for 12 months.
Additionally, residents with property damage or those who've accommodated evacuees can apply via Water Corporation's website for a water use allowance of up to 50,000 litres, additional time to pay bills and have overdue fees waived.
All Water Corporation customers in Fitzroy Crossing and Camballin will automatically have water use and service charges waived for two billing cycles, with debt recovery action also suspended in both towns.
All Horizon Power customers in Fitzroy Crossing and surrounding areas impacted by floods will automatically have service charges waived and no customers will be disconnected for being unable to pay due to the flooding.
This is important for prepayment customers where access to recharge facilities is an issue.
Horizon Power has also established a dedicated customer support team which is supporting customer reconnections and is continuing to provide individual hardship assistance for vulnerable customers.
The announcement follows assistance already available to flood-affected communities under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Eligible costs include assistance measures for individuals and families, businesses, primary producers, non-profit organisations and local and State governments.
"The State government is working hard to help affected communities rebuild and recover from this unprecedented flooding event which has impacted so many across the region," said Water Minister Simon McGurk.
"In addition to the truly commendable work of emergency services and volunteers, it's fantastic to see government-owned utilities like Water Corporation and Horizon Power providing on the ground support and financial assistance.
"The recovery phase will take time, but this additional financial support will help ease the pressure on residents as they begin the rebuild."
