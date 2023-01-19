Farm Weekly
Home/News

Bill relief for Kimberley Water Corporation and Western Power customers

By Staff Reporters
January 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huge numbers of wildlife and livestock were stranded in the Kimberley floods. Picture by Natalie Davey.

Residents impacted by devastating floods in the Kimberley region will receive financial relief from the cost of water and power bills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.