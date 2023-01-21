Farm Weekly
Regional licence suspensions for unpaid fines in regional WA is zero

January 21 2023 - 4:00pm
The WA government said no one has gone to prison for fine default alone since September 2020. File picture.

The number of regional Western Australians who have had their driver's licence suspended for unpaid fines or infringements has dropped from approximately 26,000 per year to zero.

