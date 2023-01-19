Farm Weekly
Home/News

Kimberley flood victims leave charities high and dry

By Jasmine Peart
January 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foundation for Indigenous Sustainable Health chief executive officer Mark Anderson said he wasnt frustrated by the delays, as it was to be expected for a disaster of this size.

IMPORTANT first aid equipment and essential goods are not making their way into the Fitzroy Crossing flood-impacted zone due to a lack of transportation - creating a logistical nightmare for charities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.