Nutrien Ag Solutions, Geraldton branch team members Sam Goddard (left), merchandise transport/warehousing, Jesse Rowe, graduate agronomist, Scott Piper, merchandise manager, Darren Shepley, merchandise account manager and Laura Husbands, sales support/administration and special visitor, Nutrien Livestocks Mid West and pastoral agent Richard Keachs chocolate Labrador, Ruby. This could well be the team (excluding Ruby) you will be talking to if you are based in the Geraldton region and are lucky enough to win Farm Weeklys latest subscriber giveaway competition where moos and merch are the feature prizes.