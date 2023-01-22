THE clock is ticking down to the winning ticket being drawn on Monday, February 20 in Farm Weekly's latest subscriber competition.
That is just 32 days (and only four weeks of coupons) from this week's Farm Weekly publication date of Thursday, January 19.
So if you haven't started sending your entries in, get cracking to make sure you don't miss out as a result of postal delays, weather events or anything else standing between you and $34,000 inc. GST worth of fabulous 'moos and merch' prizes.
The 'merch' component is $12,000 inc. GST worth of merchandise from the world's largest inputs supplier, Nutrien Ag Solutions, which can be selected from any of its company branded stores in Western Australia.
The 'moos' are 10 outstanding purebred, specially selected 2022 drop unjoined Angus heifers fresh from the paddocks of Esperance producers Wes and Fran Graham, valued at $22,000 inc. GST.
READ MORE:
The heifers are being offered courtesy of the WA Angus Society and a host of its member breeders, the 16th consecutive year that this progressive breed society has joined with Farm Weekly to bring this keenly sought after prize of 10 heifers to Farm Weekly subscribers.
Entry coupons for the Farm Weekly/WA Angus Breeders WIN 10 ANGUS HEIFERS and Nutrien Ag Solutions Merchandise Package Competition are in each edition of Farm Weekly up to and including the February 9 issue - just four issues including today's - ahead of the competition closing date of Friday, February 17.
Annual digital subscribers will receive one automatic entry for each week of the competition from their subscription start date through the duration of the promotional period.
Good luck!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.