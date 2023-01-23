Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Weaners make $1839 at Nutrien Livestock's Muchea weaner sale

By Kane Chatfield
January 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendors Brendan (left) and Jeff Cocking, Tebco Enterprise Pty Ltd, Dongara and Nutrien Livestock, Mid West and Wheatbelt agent Craig Walker with some of the Cocking familys Angus steers that sold to the sales top price of $1839 and 460c/kg at the Nutrien Livestock Black Friday Weaner and Breeder Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last week.

QUALITY proved the cornerstone to a firm even market throughout at the Nutrien Livestock Weaner and Breeder Cattle Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.