His $1745 top weaner value went to one of two pens of 11 Tebco Enterprise steers bidding 460c/kg for the 379kg steers, with his next highest price of $1711 going to 15 Angus steers averaging 407kg offered by Caraban Limestone, Gingin, with a 420c/kg bid while Mr Davies bid to 460c/kg LW on a few occasions including for a large line of 36 Angus steers weighing 259kg from another bigger individual drafts of BA Nangetty Enterprises, Mingenew.