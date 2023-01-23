The WA cattle industry experienced a year of very strong prices and good seasonal conditions in 2021-22, leading to optimism within the industry and a strong start to 2022-23.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Kate Pritchett said the gross value of beef production in WA reached $1 billion in 2021/22, up 11 per cent compared to $930 million the year before and was the highest on record.
"As of July 2022, the WA beef cattle herd numbered 1.9 million head," Ms Pritchett said.
"The WA cattle industry covers the entire State with about 50pc of cattle located in the Kimberley and Pilbara, 19pc in the Wheatbelt, 17pc in the Southern Rangelands and Goldfields and 13pc in the South West/Bunbury region.
"In contrast the number of cattle businesses is much more concentrated in the south of the State.
"The Wheatbelt, which contained 19pc of the cattle population had 39pc of beef cattle businesses and the South West/Bunbury region which contained 12pc of cattle had about 36pc of cattle businesses.
"On the other hand, the Kimberley and Pilbara regions which make up the Northern Rangelands had 50pc of the State's cattle, but only 3pc of the State's cattle businesses, illustrating the much larger size of northern rangeland properties."
In 2021-22, WA appeared to enter a period of herd growth as indicated by a lower total turn-off compared to the year before.
Total turn-off (slaughter, live exports and interstate transfers) reached 587,600 head, down 13pc compared to 673,500 in 2020-21.
This is likely to be due to favourable seasonal conditions in many parts of WA in 2021 and 2022 in combination with strong prices leading to positive producer sentiment.
"In 2021-22 total cattle slaughter in WA (excluding calves) reached 325,000, down 17pc year-on-year," Ms Pritchett said.
"This was driven by a decline in female cattle processing, which was down 19pc.
"However, beef production only declined 13pc due to an increase in carcase weight per animal from 270 kilograms per head to 285kg/head, providing further evidence of the good seasonal conditions and feed availability.
"Despite the large decline in domestic slaughter, beef exports only declined 5pc year-on-year, reaching 41 million kg, due to strong international demand.
"So far in 2022-23 (July-November), 23mkg has been exported, up 34pc on the 17mkg at this time last year.
"The value of WA beef exports reached $278m, up 26pc year-on-year, and the second highest on record behind 2019-20 when $289m was exported.
"To date in 2022-23, beef exports have valued $156m, up 51pc year-on-year and the highest on record for this time period."
The largest market for WA boxed beef exports in 2021-22 was China, which accounted for 33pc of the volume of beef exported and 38pc of the value.
Indonesia (14pc) and Japan (13pc) followed as WA's largest markets by volume.
In 2021-22, there was a 4pc increase in the number of cattle exported live from WA, reaching 215,000 (breeding and non-breeding cattle).
The value of live cattle exported reached $335m, the highest on record.
"Despite this, in the first five months of 2022-23, this trend has been reversed with 19pc less cattle exported when compared to the same period last year (92,000), but the value of cattle exports has increased slightly year-on-year, reaching $159m between July and November thanks to the ongoing high prices on offer," Ms Pritchett said
"The largest market for WA live cattle in 2021-22 was Indonesia, which accounted for 66pc of the live cattle exported from WA or 141,000 head.
"This was a return to regular trading volumes following two years of depressed exports largely thought to be due to COVID-19 impacts.
"Indonesia was followed by Vietnam with 16pc and Israel with 12pc of the cattle exported."
2021-22 saw the high numbers of cattle trucked past the Ceduna checkpoint in recent years with a total of 48,200 exported to the east.
"This was the third year of high eastern demand, however not as high as the 72,900 in 2020-21," Ms Pritchett said.
"In the first six months of 2022-23 the trend looks set to continue with 26,900 head having moved east so far."
