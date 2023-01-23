Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

WA beef production $1b in 2021-22 said DPIRD

Updated January 23 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The value of WA live cattle and beef exports from 2011-12 through to 2021-22.

The WA cattle industry experienced a year of very strong prices and good seasonal conditions in 2021-22, leading to optimism within the industry and a strong start to 2022-23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.