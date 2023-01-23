Farm Weekly
WALFA to host BetterBeef23 on March 30-31

January 24 2023 - 10:00am
WA Lot Feeders Association executive officer Claire Coffey and president Todd Fotheringhame are looking forward to welcome delegates at BetterBeef23 on March 30-31.

THE WA Lot Feeders Association (WALFA) and the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) will combine in 2023 to deliver the very best to the west for BetterBeef23.

