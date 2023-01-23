THE WA Lot Feeders Association (WALFA) and the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) will combine in 2023 to deliver the very best to the west for BetterBeef23.
Scheduled for Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31 and hosted by WALFA, BetterBeef23 will again be nothing short of spectacular this year.
On day one delegates will travel via bus to Harvest Road's new showcase feedlot, Koojan Downs near Moora.
Designed with all the trimmings, this feedlot will not disappoint, with plenty to see for anyone with an interest in cattle, feedlots or agriculture in general.
The first day will conclude with the Beef Connections dinner at The Vines Resort in the Swan Valley.
The dinner will provide a brilliant opportunity to 'chew the fat' with peers in the industry while also listening to the announcement of the WALFA Awards, before kicking into the night with live entertainment.
The second day will be held at The Vines Resort where delegates will hear from the best presenters who will discuss current industry hot topics.
To cover off on the recent biosecurity threats, national animal disease preparedness co-ordinator with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Chris Parker, will kick off proceedings.
Simon Quilty, Global Agritrends, will touch on the compensation mine field, before Matt Dalgleish from Episode3 delivers an update on the market outlook and the potential impact of a foot and mouth disease or lumpy skin disease incursion.
Meat & Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong will give an update on the research and development front, before Jack Sher, BeefCorp Australia and Peter Gilmour, Irongate Nominees, give an insight into the current opportunities in Wagyu production.
Also presenting will be Tom Dawkins from the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association and Chloe Grant from the Young Livestock Exporters Network.
For more information on the conference go to the new WALFA website at www.walotfeeders.com.au
And in a first for BetterBeef23, there will be an additional session hosted by ALFA together with MLA the night before BetterBeef23 kicks off called 'Going Under Cover'.
This will be an information and exhibition session exploring shade and covered housing systems fit for Australian feedlots.
And to make things even easier - this session on the evening of Wednesday, March 29, will also be held at The Vines Resort.
Over two hours you will be able to hear from industry experts discussing the benefits, planning, implementing, finance, barriers, and animal welfare advantages of shade and covered housing, and gain access to resources including best practice design guides and manufacturers.
Speakers will include David Miller from Murdoch University, Stephen Rennie from Coles, Ash Sheehan from Teys Australia Charlton Feedlot, Victoria and Matt van der Saag from MLA.
This session will benefit feedlot owners and those interested in advancements in shade design to improve animal welfare and productivity.
If you're interested in improving your feedlot operation or are looking to upgrade existing structures, then this information session is for you - and it will be followed by two hours of networking and exhibition stalls.
For more information go to feedlots.com.au/post/going-under-cover-wa-information-and-exhibition-event-on-shade-and-covered-housing-systems.
Registration details and the program will be released soon.
To register for these events, go to trybooking.com/CFCGR
