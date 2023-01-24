Farm Weekly
DPIRD releases new guide to tackle skeleton weed

January 24 2023 - 2:00pm
DPIRD biosecurity officer Carla Tassone (left) and administration officer Heather Staphorst, based at Narrogin, with the latest issue of the Skeleton Weed in Western Australia: Management Guide and Control Program publication, now available to landholders.

AN updated guide to assist farmers to control skeleton weed infestations on their properties has been released by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

