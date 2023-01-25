Farm Weekly
UWA researchers at sulphate of ammonia link with crop yields

January 25 2023 - 2:00pm
UWA associate professor Louise Barton (right) is leading a project to help growers with fertiliser decisions to increase crop productivity and improve nitrogen fertiliser use efficiency. Photo: Evan Collis/GRDC.

APPLYING the fertiliser sulphate of ammonia onto a paddock that has recently been limed may increase soil nitrogen losses through volatilisation - meaning less nutrients for crops and potentially higher input costs for growers - new research shows.

