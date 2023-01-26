IT is hard to believe Fitzroy River surged to 15.8 metres - its highest level on record - just three weeks ago.
This week Yeeda station manager and Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA) chairman Jak Andrews said the site looked like it would in any normal wet season.
But for Mr Andrews and those living in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie, it is a far cry from reality.
Tens of thousands of cattle are feared lost, while homes, major infrastructure and transport routes have been completely destroyed in the flood-ravaged Kimberley.
"The water was almost right up to our homestead," Mr Andrews said.
"Usually, you'd get up into a helicopter and fly 50 kilometres before hitting the edge of the river.
"That's the stance of what we were attempting to manage."
Water levels have since substantially fallen, providing pastoralists with some relief.
However, at the same time they face an anxious few weeks and long road to recovery, particularly given the wet season - which typically runs from November to April - has only really just begun.
"If another low came through the right catchment area it could all happen again," Mr Andrews said.
"We are only three quarters of the way through January, so there is plenty of time for more rainfall yet.
"Time will tell."
In the face of the flooding crisis, Mr Andrews and many others in the pastoral industry banded together in helicopters to survey affected areas and rescue tens of thousands of displaced cattle.
As part of this process - and to prevent any drownings - cattle were often forced into flowing water, drifted out and pushed back up onto higher land or islands.
"You could walk them onto dry land, but the river rose so quickly overnight that you would have to pick them up and move them again day-in, day-out," Mr Andrews said.
"This means both pastoralists and pilots have worked massive hours in the area, constantly directing cattle into the water and moving them onto islands.
"At the same time, they have watched others float past, which is distressing.
"It has been physically and emotionally draining - you can imagine the fatigue levels."
In the second response phase, fodder - including donated oaten hay - was flown to cattle with no access to grass.
Heavy lifting, constant organisation, logistics and a helicopter were used to sling hay bales and provide stranded livestock with a lifeline.
Ordinarily, most northern WA pastoral stations would use Easter as the general rule of thumb for muster.
Some even start as early as late February, depending on the season and market.
However, this would be delayed as damage is assessed and repairs considered.
"I imagine those affected by the flood would need to replace and improve infrastructure before they start mustering," Mr Andrews said.
"You are looking at a lag between sourcing the materials required, patching up a business and going back to work.
"I know in one of our own central yards we can drive in one side and out the other.
"We don't even have the ability to process animals through that yard space - this is just one example of the significant costs."
While there is potential for materials to be freighted in for such repairs, flood victims would require some sort of financial assistance through funding, subsidies or aid.
Mr Andrews said while most people would still have the ability to hold cattle on their property, it was not sustainable if the stocking rate wasn't married to the carrying capacity.
He said this highlighted the need to access a road of some description before the middle of the year.
"Every year and by default, northern Australia goes through a protein drought," Mr Andrews said.
"Our grass doesn't get rained on throughout that time, so the quality comes back and the quantity depreciates until we enter the wet season.
"We don't really want to get caught in a situation where we have too many mouths to feed on our property because we can't move cattle.
"Normally, we would structure ourselves to manage that carrying capacity."
Putting his association hat on and looking beyond the economic impacts, Mr Andrews said another priority was ensuring everyone survived the devastation wrought by the Kimberley floods.
He said it would be a failure if this was not the case and some pastoralists were left behind.
Resilience is a well-known trait among those working and living in outback Australia.
Station owners, managers, workers and those tied to the pastoral industry are known for being tough and doing whatever they can to survive the tough times.
However, the fact they are an economic business should not be forgotten.
"We also don't want to lose any associated businesses that support us through the year," Mr Andrews said.
"Quite often once they are gone, that is it and they don't re-open.
"If that happens there is a risk of depleted support businesses or depreciated pastoralism in the area.
"This is always at the back of our mind."
Mr Andrews said the emotional and mental toll of a disaster should not be underestimated.
That is not only dealing with the severe weather event and associated livestock deaths, but also the stress of income and managing businesses moving forward.
He said there was a risk of fatigue and burn-out, particularly as many people in the industry would normally take annual leave at this time of year, after a long season.
"Eventually the adrenaline will wear off and it will be about managing the June to July period," Mr Andrews said.
"At that time everyone looks back over their shoulder and realises and processes what has actually occurred.
"Sometimes you don't even know you've hit a wall or that you're burned out, which is the real risk."
KPCA has been working with various health groups to share information and opportunities when it comes to mental health in the region.
Beyond the professional support, pastoralists and mates have been regularly checking in with each other.
"It might be a voicemail saying, 'Hey mate, just a welfare check to see how you are going, give me a call if you need anything'," Mr Andrews said.
"When you have a group of people, who are going through a similar experience, it can make all the difference."
NEED HELP?
If you need someone to talk to, call:
