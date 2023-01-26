Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Challenges ahead after Kimberley floods, says KPCA's Jak Andrews

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
January 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Station yards were impacted by the record high flood waters earlier this month. Picture supplied.

IT is hard to believe Fitzroy River surged to 15.8 metres - its highest level on record - just three weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.