THE Elders special unmated first-cross heifer sale last week was definitely a sale of two parts.
There were many outstanding, well-bred heifers in the line-up and they sold to good demand however the small and lesser quality heifers were overlooked, in spite of the valiant efforts of auctioneer Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook.
All up, 296 heifers went under the hammer and by the conclusion of the sale 249 had been sold under the hammer for an average of $1787 and to a top of $2320 for Angus-Friesian heifers.
Angus-Friesian cross females dominated the numbers of good cattle, with 196 offered and sold for an average of $1801 and to a top of $2320 and the heaviest of these females looked like they should be approaching calving now.
Hereford-Friesian cross heifers were also sought after with all of the early growthy types selling to $2180 to average $1832 over the 27 sold from 28 offered.
Three Speckle Park-Friesian heifers were well presented and sold accordingly to top at $2300 and averaged $1980.
A mix of other breeds including some Shorthorn-Friesian, Murray Grey-Friesian and others described as Friesian cross but with what not specified, reached $1780 and averaged $1586.
Unfortunately, more than 40 other lesser types, which were mainly Simmental-Friesian cross, did not suit the requirements of buyers seeking future breeders and were overlooked.
Agents acting on behalf of clients were the dominant buyers, with several graziers from the Manjimup region the main bidders, with a few pens going south to the Nillup area, as well as up to Pinjarra.
The opening pens had been weighed and several pens averaged between 550 kilograms to more than 600kg.
Bidders were sluggish to lift a finger on the first quality line of eight Angus cross heifers from PM & TL Duggan, Cowaramup, but finally it was knocked down to astute buyer, Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams, with these clerked at $1900, to get buyers started.
Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings then paid $1800 for nine Duggan heifers before Vic Dimitriou, VS & C Dimitriou, Manjimup, paid $2100 for the third pen of nine quality heifers.
Specialist mated heifer producers were out in force, with the next pen sold by RJ & G Parravicini, Harvey, going to Keith Jilley, KL & AJ Jilley, Boyanup, costing $2240.
Mr Gibbings and Mr Jilley shared two pens each of the heifers from JP Giumelli & Co, with Mr Gibbings paying $2240 and $2280, while Mr Jilley secured his choices at $2160 and $2100.
A single pen of seven sleek heifers from Gerald G Fry, Brunswick, attracted heated bidding before selling for $2200 to Mr Gibbings.
The day's $2320 top price was achieved by four Angus-Friesian heifers from BJ Depiazzi when the value was bid by Peter Reid, Nillup.
Mr Reid later spent $2200 on three heifers from Spring View Investments to fill his truck.
Bernie Ridley, Brunswick, returned looking for replacement heifers, paying $1700 for nine sold account FE & PA Parravicini, Cookernup, then later in the sale securing five from
J Marshall, Harvey, at $1440 and younger heifers sold by C & C Minson, Roelands, for $1350.
Four quality Angus-Friesian heifers from Spring View Investments took the eye of Mr Gibbings who bid to $2140 to secure them for his client.
Adding to his earlier purchase, Vic Dimitriou paid $1600 for nine Duggan heifers, followed by four Parravicini heifers at $1700.
MORE CATTLE-RELATED NEWS:
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll bid to $2220 for seven Angus-Friesian heifers from GA & LE Jenkins, Treeton, midway through the breed section.
All the more mature Hereford-Friesian cross heifers were sold account KG & KM Tyrell, Waterloo, with these attracting good support from breed fanciers.
Mr Gibbings outbid the opposition to secure the first pen of eight at $2180 before the following three pens all went to the bid of HW Marsiske paying $1700 for seven and then $1620 for the next two pens.
The first two Speckle Park-Friesian heifers were well presented and sold well for $2300 when Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson bought them from BJ Depiazzi.
The best returns from the other breeds was $1750 paid by PG & DM Blechynden, Bridgetown, for Shorthorn-Friesian cross heifers which also bid to $1750 for three 'Blue Roan' heifers.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
ELDERS auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said overall it was a good line-up of heifers presented by regular vendors that were ready to go being guaranteed unmated and vet checked suitable to breed.
"Angus-Friesian heifers made up the majority of the yarding and these sold to a top of $2320 for heifers ready to join this season," Mr Watling said.
"The majority of the heifers offered saw strong competition and sold to expected values."
