ALMOST 1100 cattle were penned at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last week, which was a considerable lift over the 779 head presented in the company's December store sale prior to Christmas.
Beef steers topped at $2049 and 484 cents per kilogram, to rise $160 and 10c/kg compared to the December Elders sale on the top prices.
Beef heifers were in lesser numbers and with most pens of mixed colour and breed, attracting no future breeder competition, sold to top at $1675 and 410c/kg.
A few beef cross steers reached $1811 and 412c/kg.
Some excellent Friesian steers of various weights sold well to top at $1729.
Appraisal beef steers made up to $1570, while their dairy counterparts topped at $1350.
Friesian poddies sold over the range from $700 to $970 to be very similar to similar calves last sale.
Just the one mated heifer sold for $1500, while the best line of cows and calves topped a mixed offering at $3100.
The usual mix of buyers competed, with Harvey Beef very strong on suitable types and weights.
Live shipping purchased a good number with agents, lot feeders and grass fatteners picking up the balance.
The first pen of 14 Angus steers from M Tosana, Mullalyup, weighing 475kg appeared they had topped the beef steers at $1958 when bought by Harvey Beef at 412c/kg.
But well into the beef section a line of five Red Angus steers weighing 515kg from KN & JT Tucker pipped them when Harvey Beef paid $2049 and 398c/kg.
Harvey Beef was strong from the start, snapping up the first five pens, paying $1795 at 420c/kg for 427kg steers from DC D Sharp & Son, Donnybrook, before adding KN & JT Tucker steers at $1712 and $1700 when paying 414c/kg for 410kg cattle.
The first pen from GJ & GM Allen then cost $1626 at 424c/kg.
Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts, secured two pens of the Allen steers, paying $1527 and $1523 and up to 456c/kg.
Mark Semini pegged away all sale with his first purchase being six steers weighing 362kg from AJ Stirling that cost $1508 at 416c/kg.
Heavier steers weighing 423kg from Sunscape Investments joined these at $1830 and 432c/kg.
Others to sell in the top range included DJ & L Klein, a volume vendor, nine Murray Grey weighing 457kg that cost Delaney Livestock Services (DLS) $1911 at 418c/kg.
Bassem Dabbah and Livestock Shipping Services both secured some cattle to fill future boat orders.
Poll Hereford steers from EL & BM Hill, Brunswick, topped at $1616 when Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings paid 400c/kg for the 404kg steers.
Bassem Dabbah bought their lighter brothers for $1395 and 414c/kg.
It took quite a few pens before the top heifer price of $1675 was paid for four Limousin heifers weighing 416kg when Mr Gibbings bid to pay 400c/kg for the Tarpunda Grazing females.
Nine Charolais heifers from D Bruce & Son started the heifer run with these going to Harris Beef Enterprises at 396c/kg to return $1511.
Tarpunda Grazing saw its top heifers make $1530 at 346c/kg when bought by Graham Brown for a local grazier.
Riverton Farms made the top of 410c/kg paid by Bassem Dabbah for Angus heifers weighing 278kg.
A good selection of Friesian steers with a weight range to suit requirements was offered.
The top eight steers weighing 475kg from Perron, Vasse, topped at $1729 and 364c/kg, going to DLS.
Eight steers weighing 595kg sold by CJ & LJ Dellasale made $1702 when Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, bid to 286c/kg.
The best of the steers from M Tosana, Mullalyup, made $1645 when Melrose Enterprises bid to 264c/kg for the 579kg cattle.
The eight steers weighing 470kg sold by GA & LE Jenkins, Treeton, did not travel far from home when bought for VA Edwards, Metricup, at 348c/kg to return $1637.
Other steers to sell well from Perron went to Craig Berryman for $1670 and $1564.
Eight steers weighing 463kg returned $1576 at 340c/kg for JP Giumelli & Son, Dardanup, when knocked down to DLS.
The appraisal beef steers were little more than poddie size, although the top price line of seven from D & A Campbell made $1570, bought by Mr Gibbings.
The next line of Campbell steers went to Elders, Brunswick/Harvey agent Craig Martin at $1470.
Ryeland Dairy sold 10 to an Elders, Margaret River account, while KN & JT Tucker saw its pen of 15 bought by Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll at $1350.
The run of Friesian poddies saw a range of ages and size with one of the larger types topping at $970 when Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock bought these from GW & MV Smith.
Regular vendors of quality poddies, Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, sold a pen of 11 to Elders, Nannup/Busselton agent Terry Tarbotton, for $910 as well as another line at $860.
Mr Pollock also paid $850 for five more Negus calves.
One mated heifer from Adams & Lee made $1500 when sold to A Vizzari.
A wide range of cows and calves were offered to finish the sale.
The top five cows from Carbon Plus, Brunswick with quality Limousin calves, sold to Mr Martin for $3100.
Toohey Farms sold four Angus units to Mr Gibbings at $2900 to be next best.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
ELDERS auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said it was another good quality yarding of store cattle from to start to finish.
"Beef steers were equal to slightly firmer on our last store sale prior to Christmas, while beef heifers were dearer," Mr Watling said.
"Liveweight Friesian steers were equal.
"The appraisal Friesian steers were slightly softer and going forward these will present some good buying opportunities."
