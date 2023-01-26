Farm Weekly
Beef steers make $2049 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
January 26 2023 - 8:30pm
ALMOST 1100 cattle were penned at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last week, which was a considerable lift over the 779 head presented in the company's December store sale prior to Christmas.

