A bushfire 'Advice' has been issued for the southern part of Paynes Find in the Shire of Yalgoo.
The alert, issued at 7.37am by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, is for people bounded by the Great Northern Highway to the west, Ninghan station to the north, Lake Moore to the East and 10km south of Mount Gibson Road including Ninghan Station and the Mount Gibson Quartz Ridge Campground.
The fire is not contained or controlled.
Motorists have also been warned to avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.
Mount Gibson Road is closed.
There is no threat to lives or homes and there is a lot of smoke in the area.
DFES said although there is no immediate danger, people in the area need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
The cause of the fire was lightning.
Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire, while the Paynes Find Bush Fire Brigade, Australian Wildlife Conservancy, Top Iron and Yalgoo Shire are in attendance.
