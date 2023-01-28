Farm Weekly
Home/News

UWA researchers unlock genetic gains in canola

January 28 2023 - 3:00pm
UWA canola technicians Jasenka Vuksic (left) and Roz Ezzy in a Canola field trial near in Victoria, assessing blackleg disease resistance.

CROP grain yields are stalling due to climate change, while the global demand for grains is expected to double by 2050.

