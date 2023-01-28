Farm Weekly
Home/News

Social media captures new plant species

January 28 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New species are being uncovered by people taking photographs and posting them on social media. Thilo Krueger captured this image of drosera hortiorum.

SCIENTISTS have identified six new or rediscovered Western Australian plant species from photos taken and uploaded to the internet by members of public, including a nature photographer from Jurien Bay, a pair of wildflower enthusiasts from Dongara and a farmer from near the Stirling Range National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.