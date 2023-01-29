Farm Weekly
Holistic approach for Woodcote East near Geraldton

By Kyah Peeti
January 30 2023 - 10:00am
Sase Sangaran (left) and his wife Karen Tan use an holistic farming approach and incorporate technology into their enterprise which has proven to be a saviour on their 1100 hectare Mid West property over the past six years.

BEING an executive chef by trade, a polyglot, an innovator and tsunami survivor, Sase Sangaran is your man and has proven he can be a farmer too.

