Santa Gertrudis ideal for Laverton Downs station, Laverton.

By Wendy Gould
January 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Trevor and Marie Schutz at Laverton Downs station, Laverton.

TREVOR Schutz's pastoral journey has come almost full circle, since he and his wife Marie moved from South Australia to Esperance 30 years ago next month.

