This year, what was known as the WA Youth Cattle Handlers Camp will welcome Delta Agribusiness and Abbey Animal Health as the new naming rights sponsor for the 2023 camp.
The new-found cattle camp partners will be assisting the camp leaders to educate and expose the participants to the world of agriculture.
In addition, there is still time to get on board to partner with the camp for 2023 and the prospectus is on the website.
The camp this year will be held from April 20-22 at Brunswick and there will be room for 100 participants.
Delta Ag WA Youth Cattle Handlers Camp chairman Clint Gartrell said planning was heavily underway for the camp and the excitement was setting in.
"We really want to give the attendees the opportunity to see what the industry is all about," Mr Gartrell said.
"Our not-for-profit camp is only able to operate with the help of our volunteers so we have been very lucky in past years to have that support.
"We also want to thank our partners, we couldn't operate without them."
Mr Gartrell said the industry was so much more than just cattle and that lots of previous students have gone into many different fields.
"Many of the camp attendees have gone into the animal health sector, sales, along with the cattle industry and managing large cattle operations," he said.
"Not everyone is lucky enough to be from an agricultural background so exposing them to the industry and what pathways there are is very important."
Mr Gartrell said having Delta Agribusiness and Abbey Animal Health on board had put a really positive spin on the camp.
"We all share the same goal of educating the entrants," he said.
"So having these companies become our partners, along with their connections opens up a big window of opportunity for our participants."
Also showing his excitement for the new found partnership was Delta Agribusiness WA development manager, Animal Health, Darren Hendry.
"We got on board because we want to show our support to the rural industry and how important it is to us in helping develop future farmers or anyone looking to have a career in the agriculture industry," Mr Hendry said.
"We lose a lot of youth to the mining industry and lose good quality people, our aim is to retain some of them and keep them in the industry."
Mr Hendry said it was a benefit for the Delta Ag business and for the camp participants.
"We want to give them some of the knowledge we have and mentor them at the same time," he said.
"In return, we can be on the lookout for some potential employment opportunities for our business."
Abbey Animal Health WA business manager Darren Rutley is eager to get on board and help out with the camp.
"I've known people who have put their children through the camp and some say it is the best thing they have ever sent their children to," Mr Rutley said.
"We need to support them and the camp too, which is why we want to do this."
He also said he strongly believes if there aren't events like this for the youth and people who aren't from traditional farming families to see what's available in agriculture, there won't be much of a workforce in future.
"We want to pass on information and knowledge to the next generation and show them just how many options there are to help prepare and develop them for a successful career in the agricultural industry," Mr Rutley said.
To be eligible to apply for the camp, participants must be aged eight to 25.
The aim of the camp is to expose the participants to highly educated industry leaders and role models to show and inspire them what the agriculture and livestock industry has to offer.
During the three-day camp, successful entrants will be exposed to the world of animal husbandry, animal welfare, production systems, livestock preparation and exhibition, along with workplace safety.
Having an animal assigned to each participant upon arrival, students will care and be responsible for that animal and be taught how to do so by the highly educated mentors available to them at the camp.
Participants will also have the opportunity to dig deeper than just cattle handling, they will be able to build their confidence and learn life skills including public speaking and networking professionally within the industry.
Entries will close once the spaces are filled or on Sunday, February 12, whichever comes first.
Interested participants are encouraged to enter when entries open on Saturday, January 28 as all spots will fill up fast.
