CATTLEMEN are always searching for positives in the market and the WALSA Boyanup weaner sale last week provided plenty to encourage the industry.
An increased yarding of 1340 calves saw a resurgence in support from live export and Eastern States buyers missing from the past few sales, and along with feedlot, agent and graziers buying, it resulted in a small lift in values generally.
Steer calves topped at $1986, up $80 on the previous week's top price.
Heifers were in lesser numbers and quality and sold to a top of $1640.
Overall the yarding averaged $1466 across the 1340 calves sold.
SALE SUMMARY
NUTRIEN LIVESTOCK
Nutrien Livestock was the first seller and its first pen got things off to a cracking start when the nine Simmental cross steers weighing 476kg from B & E Smith Trust sold to Harvey Beef for the top steer price in the run of $1952 and 410c/kg.
Harvey Beef then added 11 Limousin cross steers averaging 432kg sold by PA Terpstra at $1908 after bidding to 442c/kg to set values in bidders minds.
A second pen of the Terpstra steers went to Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock, with the 401kg steers returning $1741 at 434c/kg.
Just missing the top price were nine Angus steers weighing 438kg from CG & AM Wills & Son that went to Harvey Beef for $1934 and 438c/kg with the next pen of nine joining them at $1777.
Lines of Limousin cross steers from EP & DK Gardiner, Brunswick, saw the first pen weighing 410kg go to Graham Brown for Princess Royal Trading, South Australia, at 428c/kg to cost $1754.
Harris Beef Enterprises paid $1687 for nine weighing 388kg with Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper, paying $1588.
The last pen of four face an ocean cruise when bought for Livestock Shipping Service (LSS) at $1530.
Three pens of Angus sold by DP Scherini, Bridgetown, all sold to Princess Royal Trading, returning $1787, $1747 and $1603, all at 420c/kg.
Arley Farm then sold three pens of Speckle Park steers to LSS, with the top pen weighing 342kg making $1504 at 440c/kg.
Eight steers averaging 349kg trucked to the sale from Manjimup by FJ Angel were the first pen bought for Bassem Dabbah when they returned $1502 at 430c/kg.
Earlier Harvey Beef had paid $1577 for another nine steers from FJ Angel.
Also from the Manjimup area were calves sold by KR & SA Gibellini, with the top pen going to Princess Royal Trading at $1666.
One of the larger drafts were the Angus calves sold by AR & GR Fawcett, with Harvey Beef taking the first pen of 12 weighing 362kg at 450c/kg to cost $1631.
Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River and Busselton agent Jock Embry, took a line of 11 weighing 350kg for $1619 at 462c/kg while Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling, bought two pens for $1496 and $1471.
As the weights decreased prices lifted to the days top cents per kilogram price of 532c/kg for steers paid by Mr Embry for nine Red Angus weighing 271kg from Dansinup Grazing that cost $1445.
The heifers were mainly divided up between agents, however LSS managed to pay the top of 500c/kg for four Angus cross heifers from Tiamo Holdings that weighed 230kg to return $1150.
Mr Cooper paid the day's top heifer price of $1640, for eight Blonde d'Aquitaine cross heifers from Trotts Trust weighing 364kg at 450c/kg.
ELDERS
The Elders section also started with a bang when its first pen of steers sold for the days top steer price of $1986 when the 473kg steers from G Gardner sold at 420c/kg, to Harvey Beef.
The next pen from FR & LF Prosser joined these at $1776.
Youda Racing Stables had nine Angus weighing 425kg and these sold to Harvey Beef at 426c/kg to cost $1810 with a second line of seven making $1676 and 426c/kg.
Princess Royal Trading paid $1668 at 420c/kg for seven steers weighing 397kg with these sold by TC & PJ Tremlett.
Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts, put together a number of pens, starting with eight black heifers from TWT Dickson, Nannup, with the 347kg steers making $1605 at 462c/kg.
Elders, Serpentine representative Josh Hynes bid 464c/kg for nine steers weighing 321kg from DK Morrell & Co, to spend $1492.
Vaqueross Pastoral sold several pens, including the top of 520c/kg, paid by Maywill Farms for eight weighing 264kg to return $1374.
Mr Brown shifted his buying card to secure pens for Springfield Farms, paying to $1604 for five steers weighing 383kg from Aedifex.
Later Mr Brown bought another pen of 420kg Sim Angus from this vendor for Princess Royal Trading for $1732 and 412c/kg.
Shorthorn cross steers from FR & LF Prosser, Scott River, weighed 440kg and made $1789 at 406c/kg late in the sale to also go on the trip to South Australia.
READ MORE:
The best of the Charolais steers from AW & BK Turner also headed that way when the best of them sold for $1657 and 410c/kg.
A line of three Simangus heifers from Aedifex sold for the top of $1575 when bought by Greg Jones at 378c/kg.
Mr Brown paid the top of 424c/kg for a pen of 10 Angus heifers sold by Vaqueross Pastoral with the 302kg heifers going to Bassem Dabbah at $1280.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the sale offering was more mixed in quality than previous yardings.
"Competition was stronger and more players re-entered the market to see values increase 5-20c/kg across the entire offering," Mr Waddingham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.