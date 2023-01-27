Farm Weekly
Gate 2 Plate Challenge starts at Mount Barker Regional Saleyards

January 27 2023 - 4:00pm
The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge officially kicked off for 2023 on Saturday with its open day at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards, speaking on the day were Tom Hayes (left), Regional Mens Health Initiative, Gate 2 Plate president Wayne Mitchell and Gate 2 Plate committee member and master of ceremonies Erika Henderson.

THE Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge officially kicked off for 2023 with its open day being held at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards last Saturday.

