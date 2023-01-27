THE Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge officially kicked off for 2023 with its open day being held at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards last Saturday.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge committee hosted a strong crowd of onlookers who enjoyed an early sneak peek at the competition before the 2023 challenge teams head into the feedlot to commence the hard work.
Along with getting an earlier look at the teams in the challenge, visitors to the open day were able to dine on steak burgers, with the proceeds from the burger sales going to the Regional Men's Health Initiative.
The steak in the burgers was donated by Coles and expertly cooked by Bendigo Bank team members.
This year, 52 teams have been entered in the challenge, including teams from 14 new entrants.
The challenge has grown in popularity, interest and credibility, producing useful data for entrants, processors and competition followers alike over the years.
Again this year the challenge has a charity steer, 'Donald Rump' and it has been donated by Ben and Erika Henderson, Napier.
The proceeds of the sale of Donald Rump which will be fed throughout the challenge and processed with the rest of the cattle, will be donated to the Blue Tree Project.
You can follow Donald Rump's journey in the challenge on the Challenge's social media platforms.
The events on the calendar for the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge will be its annual field day and School's Challenge at the Willyung Farms feedlot, Willyung.
The School's Challenge will be held on Thursday, March 23 and the field day on Friday, March 24 and this will have a slightly different format to previous years.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.