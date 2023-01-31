BRUMBY made an impact on John Scotney, Badgingarra, after he bulked up seed for InterGrain Seedclub member, Australian Seed & Grain, Moora in 2022.
"I was very impressed with Brumby's ability to resist powdery mildew and yield over 5.2 tonnes per hectare, despite only having one fungicide application, when the rest of my program had at least two and sometimes three," Mr Scotney said.
He runs a mixed cropping enterprise across 4000ha at Badgingarra.
In 2022 the cropping program consisted of 1500ha wheat, 2100ha canola and the balance to lupins for sheep feed.
In 2022, Mr Scotney received 900 millimetres annual rainfall, which was more than double the average.
He put Brumby to the test, sowing 39ha on May 16.
As his normal wheat program includes a robust fungicide package to manage foliar diseases, he was interested to see the strength of Brumby's genetic disease resistance.
"Brumby held back and didn't shoot up too early, allowing it to use the moisture in the soil profile and fulfill its potential," Mr Scotney said.
"On top of that, the Brumby stayed clean and didn't require a fungicide top-up later in the season, despite receiving 240mm rainfall in August.
"Brumby has a good fit in our program, especially when we have early rains and need something with a longer season and a good disease resistance package"
InterGrain wheat breeder Dan Mullan said Brumby's performance in 2022 was exceptional in paddocks across WA and in its internal trial program and in national variety trials.
"2022 was a great season to showcase Brumby's high yield potential and put its disease resistance package to the test," Mr Mullan said.
"Brumby's powdery mildew resistance is a key attribute that was especially handy this season as many growers were not able to get onto paddocks to spray due to trafficability problems.
"Its good yellow spot and stripe and stem rust resistances also adds to the variety's attractiveness."
Brumby is a mid-maturing spring wheat, with a maturity later than Scepter and slightly quicker than RockStar.
It is classified as an APW in the western zone.
Brumby is available for planting in 2023 from InterGrain Seedclub members and resellers.
