InterGrain's Brumby wheat variety measures up at Badgingarra

January 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Badgingarra grower John Scotney, with sidekick Titch, was impressed with new powdery mildew resistant Brumby wheat in his first year of bulking it up.

BRUMBY made an impact on John Scotney, Badgingarra, after he bulked up seed for InterGrain Seedclub member, Australian Seed & Grain, Moora in 2022.

