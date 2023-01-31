Farm Weekly
AHRI's Ken Flower ready for herbicide challenges

By Jasmine Peart
January 31 2023 - 2:00pm
New AHRI director Ken Flower is excited to tackle the growing problem of herbicide reliance on Australian farms.

TAKING on the new challenge as director of the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI), professor Ken Flower is looking forward to reducing farmer's reliance on herbicides in the coming years.

