LEADING Australian pasture ecologist and carbon farming advocate Christine Jones is touring Western Australia, sharing her vast knowledge and experiences of building sustainable and profitable regenerative agriculture systems.
Dr Jones' tour, supported by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and several land management organisations, will include a series of workshops on soil biology for broadacre and horticulture businesses.
DPIRD climate resilience taskforce lead Kerrine Blenkinsop said the workshops were an opportunity for farmers, land managers, agribusinesses and consumers to hear more about the latest advances in soil science and carbon accounting.
"Dr Jones is a respected scientist, who has an impressive track record as a soil ecologist and microbiologist," Ms Blenkinsop said.
"The workshops have been tailored to address local landscapes, ranging from building profit, profitability and natural capital, to resilience through diversity, healthy farming pathways and regenerative farming for perennial horticulture.
"Dr Jones will take a deep dive into how to optimise soil health and production systems, providing participants with useful information they can integrate into their operations to build business sustainability and resilience."
Dr Jones has organised and participated in workshops, field days, seminars and conferences in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Western Europe, Central America, the United States and Canada.
TOUR DATES
Thursday, February 2: Margaret River
Soil Secrets - the Fundamentals for Building Profit
Friday, February 3: Scott River
Regenerative Agriculture in Practice Masterclass
Tuesday, February 7: Bridgetown
Resilience through diversity
Friday, February 10 - Torbay:
Soil Secrets - Profit, Productivity and NPK for the South Coast
Saturday, February 11: Marbelup
Farming for Profit and Profitability masterclass - SOLD OUT
Tuesday, February 14: Dandaragan
Healthy Farming Pathways
Thursday, February 16: Perth Hills and Swan Valley
Regenerative Farming for Perennial Horticulture
Saturday, February 18: Perth Hills
Importance of multispecies groundcover
