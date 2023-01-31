Farm Weekly
Regional WA tour for ecologist Christine Jones

January 31 2023 - 4:00pm
LEADING Australian pasture ecologist and carbon farming advocate Christine Jones is touring Western Australia, sharing her vast knowledge and experiences of building sustainable and profitable regenerative agriculture systems.

